Dr. Frank Duperier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Duperier, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Bariatric Medical Institute of Texas335 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 615-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
What a gifted surgeon Dr. Duperier is. He performed gastric sleeve on me and almost one year out and not one problem. He will be performing endocrine surgery for me and I feel confident and peace about it, both of which you cannot put a price on. Blessed he’s on my team.
About Dr. Frank Duperier, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609864909
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UMDNJ Newark
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
