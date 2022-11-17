Dr. Frank Drowota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drowota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Drowota, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Drowota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
Dr. Drowota works at
Locations
-
1
Reeves Sain Drug Store At1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 893-4480
-
2
MMC Ophthalmology1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drowota?
Great experience. Dr. Drowota explained what my cataract surgery would entail and the surgery went extremely well. Wonderful to have my vision cleared up.
About Dr. Frank Drowota, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538158811
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Institute, University Of Oklahoma
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drowota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drowota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drowota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drowota works at
Dr. Drowota has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drowota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Drowota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drowota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drowota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drowota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.