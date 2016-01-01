See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Frank D'Ovidio, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank D'Ovidio, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. D'Ovidio works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Achalasia
Acid Reflux Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Resection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Granuloma Chevron Icon
Lung Herniation - Congenital Defect of Sternum Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Lung Resection With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Mediastinal Tumor Surgery With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Resection of Mediastinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lobectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracic Transplantation Chevron Icon
Thoracic Tumor resection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Tumors Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Pneumonectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Frank D'Ovidio, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Toronto General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank D'Ovidio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Ovidio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Ovidio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Ovidio works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. D'Ovidio’s profile.

    Dr. D'Ovidio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Ovidio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Ovidio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Ovidio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

