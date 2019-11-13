See All Podiatrists in Athens, GA
Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Dipalma works at Five County Foot Care in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Five County Foot Care
    2003 Prince Ave, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 354-1540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 13, 2019
    I had bunion surgery on June 21, 2019, performed by Dr. DiPalma. Dr. DiPalma prescribed no weight bearing on my foot for one week. Week two - I was in a boot moving around with literally no pain. I was able to attend an out-of-town wedding on June 30, 2019. It is unbelievable, to me, how well this surgery went. I have to give all praise to the Lord and Dr. DiPalma for his thoroughness, skill, and knowledge. It has been a great experience, considering bunion surgery! I can't say enough about Dr. DiPalma and his staff for their care and concern for me as a patient. I highly recommend Dr. DiPalma for any foot/ankle care.
    Wanda Milford — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1982602561
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dipalma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dipalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dipalma works at Five County Foot Care in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dipalma’s profile.

    Dr. Dipalma has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipalma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipalma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

