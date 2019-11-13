Overview

Dr. Frank Dipalma, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Dipalma works at Five County Foot Care in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.