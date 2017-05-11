See All Otolaryngologists in Galloway, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Dimauro, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Dimauro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Dimauro works at FRANK S DI MAURO, MD in Galloway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Chiropractic and Acupuncture
    106 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 652-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Thyroid Scan
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frank Dimauro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093872640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Dimauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimauro works at FRANK S DI MAURO, MD in Galloway, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dimauro’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

