Dr. Frank Dimauro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Coastal Chiropractic and Acupuncture106 E Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-1212
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Best ENT around. Don't be fooled by the outside. The owner doesn't cut the grass or paint. However, once you step inside his office it is *really* nice. Friendly staff but you get vmail a lot. Leave a message and they will call you. The doctor is rare in that he spends plenty of time with you. Thorough exam and free samples if he can. I need to see an ENT 2x/yr. He is definitely my go to guy. We based choosing him on these reviews. They are totally accurate.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 62 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1093872640
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dimauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimauro accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimauro speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimauro.
