Overview

Dr. Frank Dimaio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Dimaio works at Long Island Orthopedics & Joint Replacement Services in Garden City, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Hip Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.