Dr. Frank Detrane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detrane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Detrane, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Detrane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Detrane works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Detrane?
I've always received top notch care with Dr. Detrane. Never cuts you short, and thorough feedback. I drive 50 miles to see him for my care.
About Dr. Frank Detrane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265516686
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hosp Ctr, Gastroenterology Washington Hosp Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Detrane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detrane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detrane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detrane works at
Dr. Detrane has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detrane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Detrane speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Detrane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detrane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Detrane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Detrane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.