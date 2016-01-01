Dr. Frank Delucia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delucia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Delucia, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Delucia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 102 E Spearfish Ln, Jupiter, FL 33477 Directions (561) 745-0412
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Delucia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1811091291
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delucia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delucia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delucia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delucia.
