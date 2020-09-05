Dr. Frank Deland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Deland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Deland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Louisville Behavioral Health System3430 Newburg Rd Ste 212, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 454-8800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been seeing Dr. Deland for years and it’s obvious he has a strong background in psychiatry and medicine. He is very easy to relate with and build rapport due to his relaxed, kind nature. He deals very well with patients from 18-100+ Years old
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Deland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Deland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deland.
