Dr. Frank Craparo, MD
Dr. Frank Craparo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their fellowship with Pennsylvania Hospital
Abington Perinatal Associates, PC1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Craparo was very informative, explained things in way we could understand and eased our concerns. We appreciated his straight-forward approach and he took his time with us. However, the ultrasounds techs could be more friendly. We're looking at ultrasounds of our baby! We hope the outcome is always positive but we're there because we are high risk. Why do I feel like we're a burden to them and they hate their job? It's hard enough to not have your spouse with you, so a little pleasantry could go a long way.
About Dr. Frank Craparo, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
