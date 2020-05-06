Dr. Courmier Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Courmier Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Courmier Jr, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Courmier Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lourdes Pulmonology Group4811 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 401A, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Courmier Jr?
Dr. Courmier was informative and didn't rush thru my appointment. His office staff is friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Frank Courmier Jr, MD
- Pulmonology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700082039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Courmier Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courmier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courmier Jr works at
Dr. Courmier Jr has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courmier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Courmier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courmier Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courmier Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courmier Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.