Overview

Dr. Frank Coufal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Med Coll WI



Dr. Coufal works at California Center Nrntrvntl Sgy in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.