Overview

Dr. Frank Costa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Costa works at Bellissimo Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Bethel Park, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.