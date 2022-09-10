Dr. Frank Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Costa, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Costa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Costa works at
Locations
The Urology Institute of Pittsburgh4225 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-2333
Ahn-primary Care Bethel Park990 Higbee Dr Ste B104, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 373-2333
- 3 532 S Aiken Ave Ste 411, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 373-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I seen Dr. Costa today on short notice for a mass in my left kidney. His staff was wonderful all around too getting me scheduled, to making me feel comfortable as I was a nervous wreck. After filling out the paperwork I was taken into a room. Dr. Costa came into the room in professional attire. He explained my CT findings throughly in great detail.. He did a very detailed history, examination and fielded all my questions. He gave me a lesson in physiology as to how the kidneys work and put my mind at ease that he can help me. He talked to me for over one hour. Dr. Frank Costa gets my highest recommendation I could give a physician. If you have any Urology needs he is your guy. I cannot thank him enough! Dr. Joseph Altier
About Dr. Frank Costa, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costa speaks Italian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
