Dr. Frank Cook Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Cook Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cook Jr works at Pain Centers of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Centers of Atlanta
    4535 Winters Chapel Rd Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 580-1862

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Block
Nerve Block, Somatic
Cough
Peripheral Nerve Block
Nerve Block, Somatic
Cough

Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frank Cook Jr, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • 1285744722
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Cook Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook Jr works at Pain Centers of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cook Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cook Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.