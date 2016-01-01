Overview

Dr. Frank Cook Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cook Jr works at Pain Centers of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.