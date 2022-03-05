Dr. Frank Conte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Conte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Conte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Community Hospital South, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Conte works at
Locations
-
1
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
-
2
Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care1402 E County Line Rd Ste 2400, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions
-
3
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Conte?
Dr Conte listens vary well and makes sure the patient knows what is going on. He is a very compationate man who genuinely pays attention to the patients needs. Very happy to be established as a patient of Dr Conte.
About Dr. Frank Conte, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962471011
Education & Certifications
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Miriam Hospital Lifespan
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center|Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Community Hospital South
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health Blackford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte works at
Dr. Conte has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.