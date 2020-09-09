Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Congiusta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Congiusta works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
Everett Road Asc LLC123 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 489-2663Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Orthony2 Empire Dr Ste 200, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 489-2663
Orthopedics New York250 Delaware Ave Ste 200, Delmar, NY 12054 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Congiusta has treated both my wife and myself since 2015 for my total knee replacement & wife's continuing knee pain. He has always been extremely sincere & understanding of our pain. It is great to have Dr "C" as he always there to ease our physical pain & distress. His Physician Assistants are so helpful & informative - JUST A GREAT TEAM........ soon back for hip replacement !!!
About Dr. Frank Congiusta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245280403
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Congiusta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congiusta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congiusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Congiusta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Congiusta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Congiusta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Congiusta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Congiusta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Congiusta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.