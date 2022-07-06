Dr. Frank Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Collins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Potomac Surgical Specialists LLC11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 242, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 797-4343
-
2
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins fit me in quickly for gall bladder removal surgery after a very painful gallbladder attack that landed me in the hospital. He has a good "bedside manner" but more importantly in this regard, he is a great surgeon. The operation was done laparoscopically, there was very little pain post-surgery, and I am left with teeny-tiny little scars. He was very thorough post-op as well, taking great care to make sure that everything was A-OK. Dr. Collins' staff were also excellent to work with, pleasant and efficient, and willing to go the extra mile by calling back with a cancelation to fit me in sooner. I would highly recommend this surgeon and this practice. ~Janice E.
About Dr. Frank Collins, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780783621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Puncture Aspiration and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
