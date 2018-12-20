Overview

Dr. Frank Cocco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Cocco works at Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.