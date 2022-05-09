See All Oncologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Frank Cirisano, MD

Oncology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Cirisano, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Cirisano works at Women's Cancer Care Center in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Gynecologic Oncology PA
    401 Linton Blvd Ste 300, Delray Beach, FL 33444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 405-0700
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Gynecologic Oncology PA
    21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 447-0090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 09, 2022
    I went to Dr. Cirisano for a cyst on my right ovary that changed in structure and my CA125 blood test for cancer was elevated. His exam/drawing and explanation of how to proceed was thorough and I knew by his compassion that my husband and I were in the “right hands.” I had my surgery on a Friday and we were Blessed, the growth was benign. I needed to place a call to his office the Sunday after; I received a callback from Dr. Cirisano shortly later advising me what to do and that everything was good. My husband and I highly recommend Dr. Cirisano.
    About Dr. Frank Cirisano, MD

    • Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1326030966
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Cirisano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirisano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cirisano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cirisano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cirisano has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cirisano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirisano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirisano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirisano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirisano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

