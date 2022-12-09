See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Frank Chrzanowski, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Chrzanowski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Chrzanowski works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Borland Groover
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Borland Groover Baptist South
    14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Colon and Rectal Associates a Division of North Florida Surgeons
    4910 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 399-0667
Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Visited Dr. Chrzanowski only once but found his style to be very thorough. He devoted the first 15 minutes to discussion and questions so he could completely understand my concerns and symptoms. After an exam, he spent another 15 minutes summating my symptoms and discussing the possibilities of what could be the root of my problem. He provided a written summary of my next steps and then posted a complete report that day to the Athena Health site. Again, very thorough and focused on understanding and explanation.
    Ken — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Chrzanowski, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1568423622
    Education & Certifications

    • U Il Coll Med/Carle Found Hosp
    • U Med Dnt Nj Rbrt Wood Johnson Med Sch/Cooper Hosp-U Med Ctr
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Chrzanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chrzanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chrzanowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chrzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chrzanowski works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chrzanowski’s profile.

    Dr. Chrzanowski has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chrzanowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Chrzanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chrzanowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chrzanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chrzanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

