Overview

Dr. Frank Chin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Radnor, PA. 

Dr. Chin works at Scheie Eye Institute Radnor in Radnor, PA with other offices in Huntingdon Valley, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scheie Eye Institute Radnor
    250 King of Prussia Rd Ste 204, Radnor, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 902-2020
  2. 2
    Valley Eye Professionals LLC
    2755 Philmont Ave Ste 140, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 938-7878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Chin saw me quickly for a problem visit and helped me with my eye issues, took the time to explain everything to me. Planning on having him do my cataracts with a premium lens since I'm a good candidate for it. And his assistant Kelly is very kind and helpful also.
    New patient — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Frank Chin, MD
    About Dr. Frank Chin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760831150
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

