Dr. Frank Chen, MD
Dr. Frank Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School.
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 596-4070
- 2 795 El Camino Real Ste 2C, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2943
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I had a consult appointment with Dr Chen for a badly torn tendon in my shoulder. He explained my condition and situation more clearly than any of the other docs I consulted with. My confidence in his ability is quite high. This group of doctor treat many of the Pro teams in the Bay Area and see much worse than what I walked in with. Staff were very nice and a nurse practitioner did a very thorough pre-screen with me. I felt like this is a very collaborative group of professionals and lots of respect for each other. No pressure to hurry, lots of time for questions and tangents.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Univ Of Southern Ca
- Hosp For Joint Dis-Nyu
- Ny Univ/Bellevue&Isreal Hosps
- Brown University Medical School
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.