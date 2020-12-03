Overview

Dr. Frank Chae, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Chae works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery in Parker, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO and Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.