Dr. Frank Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Chae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Chae, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Chae works at
Locations
-
1
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery12219 Pine Bluffs Way Ste 101B, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 997-0417
-
2
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 221, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0672Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Colorado Springs6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (720) 850-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chae?
Dr. Chae was such a amazing Dr. He has such great bed side manners. Dr. Chae is the truth..
About Dr. Frank Chae, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538252416
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center|George Washington University Medical Center
- Rutgers University
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ|Rutgers University
- McGill University|McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chae works at
Dr. Chae has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chae on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.