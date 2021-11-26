Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerniglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Cerniglia works at
Locations
Ochsner Clinic Plastic Surgery Suite1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4083
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cerniglia has amazing bed side manor. Always caters to his patients. Explains everything in a way that is easy to understand. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Frank Cerniglia, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English
- 1326046020
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- LSU-Charity Hospital
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Loyola University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerniglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerniglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerniglia works at
Dr. Cerniglia has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerniglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerniglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.