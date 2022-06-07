Overview

Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Celigoj works at South Florida Urology Institute in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.