Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD

Urology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Celigoj works at South Florida Urology Institute in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Urology Institute
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 4106A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 295-4446

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Male Infertility
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 07, 2022
    I had a bad kidney stone and Dr Celigoj performed surgery to remove it and removed the stent afterwards and did an excellent job. I was nervous about both procedures and he listened to my concerns and was very understanding. He is a great doctor and takes time to listen to his patients and treats them with the best care possible. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD

    • Urology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679744205
    • University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    • Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Celigoj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celigoj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Celigoj has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Celigoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Celigoj works at South Florida Urology Institute in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Celigoj’s profile.

    Dr. Celigoj has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Male Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celigoj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Celigoj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celigoj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celigoj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celigoj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

