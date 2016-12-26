Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.
Locations
Palo Alto Spine Pllc12307 Old Lagrange Rd Ste 105, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 245-5767
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castro has operated on my mother in law and me, as well. He is very pleasant, tells it like it is in a very simple manner that us non Doctors can understand. When I first went to him my back was hurting badly and I was ready for surgery. Surprisingly to me, he said no, let's try some other stuff first, pain management, etc. This helped for a while and put my surgery off three or four years. I was impressed he did not want to rush into surgery. He is a good man.
About Dr. Frank Castro Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073561999
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY
Dr. Castro Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castro Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.