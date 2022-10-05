See All Urologists in Macon, GA
Dr. Frank Casey, MD

Urology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Casey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Casey works at Urology Specialists of Georgia in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of Georgia
    5400 Bowman Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576
  2. 2
    Warner Robins
    116 Tommy Stalnaker Dr Ste A, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 745-6576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent Peach
  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Houston Medical Center
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Inability to Urinate Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Casey, MD

    • Urology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174645329
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Health Sciences Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey has seen patients for Polyuria and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

