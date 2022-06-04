See All Ophthalmologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University.

Dr. Caserta IV works at Ford Caserta Eye Center in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
Dr. Sujit Itty, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Angela Perry, MD
Dr. Angela Perry, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
8 (31)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank P Caserta MD PC
    2600 S Rural Rd Ste B, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 967-3381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contusion of the Eyeball
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diplopia
Contusion of the Eyeball
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Caserta IV?

    Jun 04, 2022
    Cataract Surgery - both eyes. Knowledgeable, professional, straight forward and friendly. Dr. Caserta’s expertise in eye care and surgery is beyond question. Although busy, he took time with me to ensure I felt comfortable. His staff does the same. He set realistic expectations about the cataract procedure and the outcome – for both eyes. He explained the steps along with the complications of my prior RK surgery. I was impressed with his competence and knowledge every time we met. He listened to my questions and answered every one of them. If you need an amazing, competent professional for your eye care, you won’t be disappointed. Thank you, Dr. Caserta!
    J Lawson — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Caserta IV to family and friends

    Dr. Caserta IV's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Caserta IV

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053396937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caserta IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caserta IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caserta IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caserta IV works at Ford Caserta Eye Center in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Caserta IV’s profile.

    Dr. Caserta IV has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caserta IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Caserta IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caserta IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caserta IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caserta IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.