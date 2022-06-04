Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caserta IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University.
Locations
Frank P Caserta MD PC2600 S Rural Rd Ste B, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 967-3381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cataract Surgery - both eyes. Knowledgeable, professional, straight forward and friendly. Dr. Caserta’s expertise in eye care and surgery is beyond question. Although busy, he took time with me to ensure I felt comfortable. His staff does the same. He set realistic expectations about the cataract procedure and the outcome – for both eyes. He explained the steps along with the complications of my prior RK surgery. I was impressed with his competence and knowledge every time we met. He listened to my questions and answered every one of them. If you need an amazing, competent professional for your eye care, you won’t be disappointed. Thank you, Dr. Caserta!
About Dr. Frank Caserta IV, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caserta IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caserta IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caserta IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caserta IV has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caserta IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caserta IV speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Caserta IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caserta IV.
