Dr. Carrea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Carrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Carrea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
-
2
Downtown Reno645 N Arlington Ave Ste 555, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit has been great. All my questions answered everything explained and I was never rushed
About Dr. Frank Carrea, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245222900
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- New England Deaconess
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrea has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.