Dr. Frank Candela, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frank Candela, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer|Memorial Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Candela works at Frank Candela, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Frank Candela, MD
    2230 Lynn Rd Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6330
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Frank C. Candela MD Facs. and David Z Schreier MD A Medical Cor.
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 380, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Ventral Hernia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Frank Candela, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699700492
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer|Memorial Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University - McGaw Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Candela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Candela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Candela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Candela has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Ventral Hernia, and more.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Candela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

