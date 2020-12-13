Dr. Frank Candela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Candela, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Candela, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their fellowship with Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer|Memorial Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center
Locations
Frank Candela, MD2230 Lynn Rd Ste 104, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-6330Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Frank C. Candela MD Facs. and David Z Schreier MD A Medical Cor.7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 380, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
A+++++++++for Dr. Candela and staff!
About Dr. Frank Candela, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1699700492
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer|Memorial Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University - McGaw Medical Center
- General Surgery
