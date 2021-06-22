Overview

Dr. Frank Caillet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Caillet works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.