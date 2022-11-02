Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttacavoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Secure Care of America, Inc.
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I thought the doctor was great! He listened to me and gave me options. Very happy and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Frank Buttacavoli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487882346
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Rice U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Buttacavoli works at
