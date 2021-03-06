Overview

Dr. Frank Burks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Burks works at Comprehensive Medical Center Pllc in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.