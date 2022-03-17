Overview

Dr. Frank Bucci, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Bucci works at Bucci Laser Vision in Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Wilkes Barre, PA, Old Forge, PA and Mount Pocono, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.