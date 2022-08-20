See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Frank Brescia, MD

Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Brescia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Newark and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Brescia works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I have been a patient for 10 + years. He is the kindest most brilliant physician regarding my breast cancer. He treats patients with warmth and compassion. He is calm and consistant. He leaves you with hope! I call for advice from time to time and i always get a call back within 24 hours. He is simply the Best of the Best and deserves some type of award! If there is one that i can nominate him for, I would be honored to do so.
    Diane Blake — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Brescia, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1609984558
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sloan-Kettering Meml Inst
    Residency
    • Cornell North Shore U
    Internship
    • Cornell North Shore U
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School - Newark
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brescia has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brescia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brescia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brescia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

