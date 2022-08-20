Dr. Frank Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Brescia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Brescia, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - Newark and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been a patient for 10 + years. He is the kindest most brilliant physician regarding my breast cancer. He treats patients with warmth and compassion. He is calm and consistant. He leaves you with hope! I call for advice from time to time and i always get a call back within 24 hours. He is simply the Best of the Best and deserves some type of award! If there is one that i can nominate him for, I would be honored to do so.
About Dr. Frank Brescia, MD
- Oncology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1609984558
- Sloan-Kettering Meml Inst
- Cornell North Shore U
- Cornell North Shore U
- New Jersey Medical School - Newark
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brescia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brescia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brescia has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brescia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.
