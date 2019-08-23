Dr. Frank Bowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Bowen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Surgical Associates GNS3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowen?
Dr. Bowen performed my triple bypass surgery, and I am very satisfied with the care I received. He is also very personable, professional, and answered all my questions. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Frank Bowen, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
NPI: 1467496612
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pa
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bowen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowen has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.