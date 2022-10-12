See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Frank Borao, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Borao, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Borao works at Central Jersey Specialty Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Surgical Associates
    10 Industrial Way E Ste 104, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 389-1331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Incisional Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Incisional Hernia

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Frank Borao, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558383117
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery - NY Medical College
    • Monmouth Med Center
    • Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
    • Montclair State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Borao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borao works at Central Jersey Specialty Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Borao’s profile.

    Dr. Borao has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Borao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

