Overview

Dr. Frank Borao, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Borao works at Central Jersey Specialty Surgical Associates in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.