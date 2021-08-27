Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnarens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Bonnarens works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists Pllc4001 Kresge Way Ste 330, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 585-4376
Orthopaedic Associates, PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 203, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 585-4376
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bonnarens appears to know and perform his work very well. I trusted him to fix my left shoulder, which is 100% improved. Now I trust him to fix my right shoulder. He's a great conversationalist too. I usually wear a band t-shirt when I see him, and he usually asks me about them; we share a love of heavy metal music.
About Dr. Frank Bonnarens, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1821021783
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnarens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnarens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnarens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnarens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnarens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnarens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnarens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.