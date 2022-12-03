See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (238)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Bohnenkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIllinois
    650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 398-9491
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • ECOH
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • The Alliance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (233)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bohnenkamp?

    Dec 03, 2022
    I am so grateful to have Dr, Bowenkampf as my orthopedic doctor. I have the utmost confidence in his skill. Also, Dr Bowenkamp's assistant that first talked to me about my problem was so kind, caring, and professional.
    Bruce Weiss — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bohnenkamp to family and friends

    Dr. Bohnenkamp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bohnenkamp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669647129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University Joint Preserving, Resurfacing, and Replacement Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Surgery Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Department Of Physiologic Imaging-University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Post Graduate Studies and Research Assistant
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bohnenkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bohnenkamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bohnenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bohnenkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bohnenkamp’s profile.

    Dr. Bohnenkamp has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bohnenkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    238 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohnenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohnenkamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohnenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bohnenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.