Overview

Dr. Frank Bohnenkamp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Bohnenkamp works at OrthoIllinois in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.