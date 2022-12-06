Dr. Frank Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Bishop, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Bishop works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 420, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishop?
Dr Bishop changed my life. I didn’t realize what I was missing until he fixed my back. I am so grateful and I feel very fortunate that he is my surgeon. He truly is Superman.
About Dr. Frank Bishop, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Japanese
- 1891982765
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Utah Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Washington
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop speaks Japanese.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
