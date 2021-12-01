Overview

Dr. Frank Berenson, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Berenson works at Independent Neuropsychology Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.