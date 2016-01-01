See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Frank Bender, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Bender, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Bender works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palomar Health Medical Group
    2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido
    488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Pulmonology Office
    1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Respiratory Failure
Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Frank Bender, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1912015363
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of California, San Diego
Residency
  • Boston Medical Center
Internship
  • Boston Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Frank Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bender works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bender’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

