Dr. Frank Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Bender, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Bender works at
Locations
Palomar Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Pulmonology Office1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frank Bender, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1912015363
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Boston Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bender.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bender speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
