Dr. Frank Bender, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Bender, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital and Passavant Area Hospital.
Locations
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-5831Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
Opthalmology Center of Illinois1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9100
St. Francis Hospital Rotation725 SAINT FRANCIS WAY, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 547-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bender took time to answer all questions. He was amicable and showed concern for my health issues. He did not rush me.
About Dr. Frank Bender, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013956523
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
