Dr. Frank Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Barone, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Barone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Barone works at
Locations
-
1
Barone Surgery Center LLC2000 Regency Ct, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 720-2008
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barone?
Excellent
About Dr. Frank Barone, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295734523
Education & Certifications
- Paul Tessier MD
- Med Coll Hosps-Nw Oh Plas Surgs
- Med Coll Hosps
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barone works at
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.