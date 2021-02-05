See All Ophthalmologists in Allentown, PA
Ophthalmology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Baloh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Baloh works at Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC
    400 N 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 433-0450
  2. 2
    Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC
    3535 High Point Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Baloh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538113865
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Centre of Plas Surg
    Residency
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Baloh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baloh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baloh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baloh has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baloh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baloh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baloh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baloh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baloh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

