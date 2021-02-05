Dr. Frank Baloh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baloh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Baloh, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Baloh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Baloh works at
Locations
-
1
Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC400 N 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 433-0450
-
2
Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC3535 High Point Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 867-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baloh?
Excellent! in 2014 her removed a chalasion from my left lower lid, and it healed up beautifully. He told me ahead of time that I might end up permanently losing a couple eyelashes, which I did, but if that concerned me, we could do a followup surgery. But I really don't care; there is no scar at all. I had to see him recently again to update a prescription for Restasis, which he had prescribed for me to prevent future surgeries, which it has, plus making my eyes on a daily basis feel a million percent better.
About Dr. Frank Baloh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538113865
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Centre of Plas Surg
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baloh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baloh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baloh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baloh works at
Dr. Baloh has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baloh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baloh speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Baloh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baloh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baloh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baloh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.