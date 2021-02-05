Overview

Dr. Frank Baloh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Baloh works at Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.