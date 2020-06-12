See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
General Surgery
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Frank Arko III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.

Dr. Arko III works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute
    1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203
    Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
    Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute Vascular Kenilworth
    1237 Harding Pl Ste 4400, Charlotte, NC 28204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  Atrium Health Cleveland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jun 12, 2020
    Highly recommended ??
    Elena Alini — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Frank Arko III, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Arko III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arko III is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Arko III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arko III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Arko III works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Arko III's profile.

    Dr. Arko III has seen patients for Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arko III on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arko III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arko III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arko III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arko III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

