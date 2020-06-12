Overview

Dr. Frank Arko III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Arko III works at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.