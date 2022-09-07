Dr. Frank Arena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Arena, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Arena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Covington39 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
I saw Dr. Arena for the first time today. He took his time with me and answered all of my questions and explained procedures and diagnoses I wasn't sure about. After suffering with circulatory problems for quite some time, I now feel like I'm at the right place and in good hands with Dr. Arena.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Cardiovascular Institute Of The South-Lafayette|University Of California Davis
- Charity Hosp-LSU Div
- Charity Hosp-LSU Div
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Interventional Cardiology
