Overview

Dr. Frank Aranda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santiago Campus, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Aranda works at Frank Aranda, M.D. PA in Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.