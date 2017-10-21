Dr. Annis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Annis, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Annis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Annis works at
Locations
Los Altos Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.288 Quinnhill Rd, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 949-4433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately, due to the nature of this review, I must remain anonymous. Frank Anis is a genius & a heartfelt wonder. I have and will continue to refer family and friends. I trust his process and insights without reservations. My reoccurring PTSD is gone. His work and tools are still part of my life and my family’s wellbeing. I cannot recommend Dr. Anis highly enough! Thanks Frank! RS
About Dr. Frank Annis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Annis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Annis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Annis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.