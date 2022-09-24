Dr. Frank Andres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Andres, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Andres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Andres works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care4788 Hodges Blvd Ste 105 Bldg B, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 605-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andres?
Dr. Andres was my mothers OBGYN years ago and delivered my younger brother. I use to accompany to her appointments and seen first hand how wonderful he was. I knew when it was time for me to see an OBGYN that Dr. Andres would be my doctor. He is one of the most caring doctors I have had the pleasure of having and his staff is no different and will go the length to make sure all is well. He is down to earth and has a great bedside manner. Dr. Andres does not rush you in and out like most doctors however expect a wait because he takes time with each of his patients and actually listens to them. I would recommend Dr. Andres to anyone seeking a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! It is unfortunate though that he no longer practices obstetrics.
About Dr. Frank Andres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1720071475
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andres works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Andres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.